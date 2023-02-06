Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo woman facing charges after ‘noxious substance’ sprayed in Kitchener apartment building

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:12 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo regional police say a woman was arrested after two people were sprayed with a noxious substance at an apartment building in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say officers were dispatched to the apartment building at Sheldon Avenue North and King Street East on Friday night at around 8:40 p.m.

Read more: Woolwich man arrested after threats made against Waterloo Region MP Tim Louis

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

Police say officers found two people who had been sprayed with the substance.

Trending Now

The victims were treated at the scene for minor physical injuries, according to police.

Read more: Staff at downtown Kitchener clinic threatened by man with expandable baton, police say

Read next: China admits 2nd surveillance balloon flying over Latin America is theirs

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman from Waterloo. She is facing two charges of assault with a weapon.

Advertisement
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKing Street Kitchenernoxious substance KitchenerSheldon Avenue KitchenerWaterloo woman arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers