Waterloo woman facing charges after ‘noxious substance’ sprayed in Kitchener apartment building

Waterloo regional police say a woman was arrested after two people were sprayed with a noxious substance at an apartment building in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say officers were dispatched to the apartment building at Sheldon Avenue North and King Street East on Friday night at around 8:40 p.m.

Police say officers found two people who had been sprayed with the substance.

The victims were treated at the scene for minor physical injuries, according to police.

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman from Waterloo. She is facing two charges of assault with a weapon.