Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

People reportedly skating near Toronto Islands rescued after falling through ice: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 10:40 am
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Two people who were reportedly skating near the Toronto Islands Monday morning have been rescued after they fell through the ice, officials say.

A third person who tried to help them also had to be rescued after falling through.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. for reports of people in the water of Lake Ontario near the Islands.

Read more: Collision near Toronto’s St. Clair subway station leaves woman in critical condition

Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

Police said all three were later rescued and are being treated by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News three adults were taken to local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

Toronto Fire Services noted that they were also called to the scene, but police had deployed their water rescue team before firefighters could.

Story continues below advertisement

Police advised people to remain off the ice as it is not safe.

Toronto PoliceToronto ParamedicsToronto Islandspeople fall through ice torontopeople skating on lake torontoskating on lake torontotoronto islands water rescuetoronto water rescue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers