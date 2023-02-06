People reportedly skating near Toronto Islands rescued after falling through ice: police

Two people who were reportedly skating near the Toronto Islands Monday morning have been rescued after they fell through the ice, officials say.
A third person who tried to help them also had to be rescued after falling through.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. for reports of people in the water of Lake Ontario near the Islands.
Police said all three were later rescued and are being treated by paramedics.
Toronto paramedics told Global News three adults were taken to local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Toronto Fire Services noted that they were also called to the scene, but police had deployed their water rescue team before firefighters could.
Police advised people to remain off the ice as it is not safe.
