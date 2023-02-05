Police investigate stabbing at Red Deer Superstore

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a stabbing reported at the Great Canadian Superstore in Red Deer midday Friday.
In a news release Sunday, police said there was a confrontation between the 23-year-old victim and the suspect in one of the aisles, which resulted in the suspect lunging toward and stabbing the victim in the neck with an unidentified object.
Read more: 20-year-old man charged with 2nd degree murder for October killing
Read next: Looking for a used car? Everything to know about Canada’s cooling market
The victim is in stable condition in hospital.
Police are looking for the suspect who is described as a female with light brown hair who was wearing black pants and jacket, a white hoodie and white boots. She was seen with a male companion in the store.
Anyone with any information can call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments