The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12

Crime

Police investigate stabbing at Red Deer Superstore

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 12:52 pm
A Real Canadian Superstore in Ottawa, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. View image in full screen
A Real Canadian Superstore in Ottawa, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a stabbing reported at the Great Canadian Superstore in Red Deer midday Friday.

In a news release Sunday, police said there was a confrontation between the 23-year-old victim and the suspect in one of the aisles, which resulted in the suspect lunging toward and stabbing the victim in the neck with an unidentified object.

Read more: 20-year-old man charged with 2nd degree murder for October killing

The victim is in stable condition in hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect who is described as a female with light brown hair who was wearing black pants and jacket, a white hoodie and white boots. She was seen with a male companion in the store.

Anyone with any information can call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

