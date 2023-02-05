Police investigate stabbing at Red Deer Superstore

Send this page to someone via email

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a stabbing reported at the Great Canadian Superstore in Red Deer midday Friday.

In a news release Sunday, police said there was a confrontation between the 23-year-old victim and the suspect in one of the aisles, which resulted in the suspect lunging toward and stabbing the victim in the neck with an unidentified object.

The victim is in stable condition in hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect who is described as a female with light brown hair who was wearing black pants and jacket, a white hoodie and white boots. She was seen with a male companion in the store.

Anyone with any information can call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.