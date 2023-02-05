Collision near Toronto’s St. Clair subway station leaves woman in critical condition

A woman is in critical condition after two vehicles collided in midtown Toronto on Saturday evening.
A collision involving two vehicles was reported at Yonge Street and Merton Street, just north of St. Claire subway station around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Read more: Fatal hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end treated as homicide
Read next: Looking for a used car? Everything to know about Canada’s cooling market
A woman was reportedly taken to hospital under an emergency run from the scene. Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Trending Now
Young Street was closed after the collision was reported.
2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto
Comments