The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12

Traffic

Collision near Toronto’s St. Clair subway station leaves woman in critical condition

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 1:05 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A woman is in critical condition after two vehicles collided in midtown Toronto on Saturday evening.

A collision involving two vehicles was reported at Yonge Street and Merton Street, just north of St. Claire subway station around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

A woman was reportedly taken to hospital under an emergency run from the scene. Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Young Street was closed after the collision was reported.

