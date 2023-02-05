Collision near Toronto’s St. Clair subway station leaves woman in critical condition

See more sharing options

A woman is in critical condition after two vehicles collided in midtown Toronto on Saturday evening.

A collision involving two vehicles was reported at Yonge Street and Merton Street, just north of St. Claire subway station around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

A woman was reportedly taken to hospital under an emergency run from the scene. Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Young Street was closed after the collision was reported.