Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man dead following police-involved shooting in Cold Lake First Nation, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 11:40 am
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

One man is dead following a police-involved shooting that took place Saturday in Cold Lake First Nation, northeast of Edmonton.

Police said they blocked off the area surrounding a home after receiving a firearms complaint. In a news release early Saturday, police said the situation was contained and there was no harm to the public.

Read more: Alberta watchdog investigates police-involved shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

Read next: U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic ocean

Police tried to make contact with the man, a 45-year-old resident of Cold Lake First Nation.

Trending Now

“A confrontation occurred between the suspect and officers resulting in at least one officer discharging a firearm,” reads a news release from Saturday night.

When police entered the home, they found the suspect dead. Officers also found firearms in the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

No officers were injured. The investigation has been handed over to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

CrimeInvestigationASIRTFirearmspolice-involved shootingFirearms ComplaintCold Lake First Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers