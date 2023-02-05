1 man dead following police-involved shooting in Cold Lake First Nation, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead following a police-involved shooting that took place Saturday in Cold Lake First Nation, northeast of Edmonton.

Police said they blocked off the area surrounding a home after receiving a firearms complaint. In a news release early Saturday, police said the situation was contained and there was no harm to the public.

Police tried to make contact with the man, a 45-year-old resident of Cold Lake First Nation.

“A confrontation occurred between the suspect and officers resulting in at least one officer discharging a firearm,” reads a news release from Saturday night.

When police entered the home, they found the suspect dead. Officers also found firearms in the residence.

No officers were injured. The investigation has been handed over to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.