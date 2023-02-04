SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy revokes citizenship of numerous former politicians

By Nick Starkov Reuters
Posted February 4, 2023 7:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine war: Over 100 soldiers freed in prisoner swap'
Russia-Ukraine war: Over 100 soldiers freed in prisoner swap
Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. Russian defence officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians on Saturday in the latest of steps to “cleanse” the country from pro-Russian influences.

“Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly video address.

Read more: Ukraine war: Dozens of soldiers freed in prisoner swap with Russia 

Read next: Eyes glued to Carolina skies as suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by U.S.

Zelenskyy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship.

According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanukovych, who served as Ukraine’s pro-Russian president from 2010 until he was removed from office in 2014.

Trending Now

The list included Dmytro Tabachnyk, former minister of education and science, Andriy Klyuyev, former deputy prime minister and head of Yanukovych’s administration and Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former interior minister, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets top EU officials in continued push for stronger weapons'
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets top EU officials in continued push for stronger weapons

Ukraine has stripped a number of people of their Ukrainian citizenship and has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

 

(Reporting by Nick Starkov, David Ljunggren and Lidia Kelly;Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne;Editing by Sandra Maler)

© 2023 Reuters

