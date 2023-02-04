SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto set to host 2024 NHL all-star weekend

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 3:08 pm

The NHL all-star weekend will be held in Toronto next year at Scotiabank Arena, the league has announced.

The news came during the 2023 all-star events on Saturday, being held this year in Florida.

“We are thrilled to bring the NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time, and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of League history,” Gary Bettman, NHL commissioner, said in a statement.

Trending Now

Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs superfan passes away after seeing favourite team for first time

Read next: U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic ocean

“Toronto fans are among the most knowledgeable and passionate in our game and the city’s rich hockey history dates back to the creation of the sport. What better place to play host to our annual midseason celebration of the best and brightest in the NHL?”

Story continues below advertisement

Details around timing, tickets and broadcast plans are yet to be announced.

NHLTorontoNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsScotiabank Arena
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers