Toronto set to host 2024 NHL all-star weekend

The NHL all-star weekend will be held in Toronto next year at Scotiabank Arena, the league has announced.

The news came during the 2023 all-star events on Saturday, being held this year in Florida.

“We are thrilled to bring the NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time, and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of League history,” Gary Bettman, NHL commissioner, said in a statement.

“Toronto fans are among the most knowledgeable and passionate in our game and the city’s rich hockey history dates back to the creation of the sport. What better place to play host to our annual midseason celebration of the best and brightest in the NHL?”

Details around timing, tickets and broadcast plans are yet to be announced.