2 kids, 3 adults injured in 3-vehicle collision: Wellington OPP

OPP say five people were injured after three cars collided in Minto Township, Ont.
Police say emergency crews responded around 10:40 a.m. Saturday to a serious collision between a minivan, an SUV and a sedan on Highway 89.
Two children were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP say.
Three adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 89 remains closed between Wellington Road 2 and Pike Lake Road.
