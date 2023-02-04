2 kids, 3 adults injured in 3-vehicle collision: Wellington OPP

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say five people were injured after three cars collided in Minto Township, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 10:40 a.m. Saturday to a serious collision between a minivan, an SUV and a sedan on Highway 89.

Two children were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP say.

Three adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 89 remains closed between Wellington Road 2 and Pike Lake Road.