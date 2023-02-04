Menu

Traffic

2 kids, 3 adults injured in 3-vehicle collision: Wellington OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 4, 2023 2:15 pm
OPP say five people were injured after three cars collided in Minto Township, Ont. Saturday morning. View image in full screen
OPP say five people were injured after three cars collided in Minto Township, Ont., Saturday morning. OPP

OPP say five people were injured after three cars collided in Minto Township, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 10:40 a.m. Saturday to a serious collision between a minivan, an SUV and a sedan on Highway 89.

Two children were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP say.

Three adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 89 remains closed between Wellington Road 2 and Pike Lake Road.

