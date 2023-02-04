Woman found dead after N.S. house fire: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman was found dead inside a residence that was engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon.
Police said the fire occurred in Inglisville, in Annapolis County, at around 5 p.m. Friday.
Fire crews found the remains of a woman inside a home on Crisp Road, according to an RCMP release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, it said.
