Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Woman found dead after N.S. house fire: RCMP

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 3'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 3
'Global News at 6 Halifax' from Feb. 3, 2023.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman was found dead inside a residence that was engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon.

Police said the fire occurred in Inglisville, in Annapolis County, at around 5 p.m. Friday.

Read more: A decade later, mysterious disappearance of N.S. man remains unsolved

Read next: This gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation. How is that possible?

Fire crews found the remains of a woman inside a home on Crisp Road, according to an RCMP release.

Trending Now

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, it said.

 

Nova Scotia RCMPFatal Firefire investigationWoman deadAnnapolis CountyCrisp Road fireInglisvilleInglisville fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers