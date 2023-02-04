Woman found dead after N.S. house fire: RCMP

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman was found dead inside a residence that was engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon.

Police said the fire occurred in Inglisville, in Annapolis County, at around 5 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews found the remains of a woman inside a home on Crisp Road, according to an RCMP release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, it said.