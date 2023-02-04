Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Marit Stiles set to officially take over as Ontario NDP leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2023 9:23 am
Click to play video: 'NDP to acclaim Marit Stiles as new leader after lack of candidates'
NDP to acclaim Marit Stiles as new leader after lack of candidates
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s New Democratic Party has a new leader. Marit Stiles will be acclaimed after being the sole entrant into the race that never was. Global’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello has more. – Dec 6, 2022

TORONTO — Marit Stiles is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP today.

Stiles, who has been a New Democrat member of provincial parliament since 2018, was the only person to run for the leadership.

The party is set to officially announce her as its new leader at an event today in downtown Toronto.

Read more: Meeting Marit: A sit-down with the Ontario NDP’s new leader

Read next: Canadian pilots were warned of ‘untethered balloon’ amid China surveillance concerns

Stiles represents the Toronto riding of Davenport, served for years as the party’s education critic, and has previously been a school trustee and president of the federal NDP.

Trending Now

She has said her focus after being elected leader will be on defeating Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford in the next provincial election, which is expected to take place in 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

Longtime New Democrat Peter Tabuns has served as interim leader since former leader Andrea Horwath announced her resignation on provincial election night last June.

NDPOntario politicsontario ndpMarit StilesDavenportOntario NDP LeaderONDP
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers