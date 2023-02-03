Popular Kelowna, B.C. ringette tournament returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year break caused by the pandemic, the ring has officially been dropped on one of B.C.’s largest ringette tournaments.

For over 30 years, Kelowna’s Sweetheart Tournament has been a staple for the sport of ringette in B.C. This year, 72 teams are battling it out on the ice, looking to take home some new hardware.

“This is a family tradition,” expressed president of the Kelowna Ringette Association, Tessa Russell.

“There are people that come from all across the Lower Mainland, some as far away as Alberta, and families who come back generation after generation. Grandparents who are still participating in the sport along with their grandchildren, so it’s a generational event.”

Story continues below advertisement

With close to 1,000 athletes and their families in Kelowna for the tournament, the event has the potential to provide a boost to the local economy.

“What it brings to this community is not just that family aspect, but also that community involvement, because they stay at hotels, they’re frequenting restaurants,” said Russell.

“We’re bringing dollars in that are vitally needed post-COVID.”

Russell describes ringette as a sport that has grown exponentially in the last decade, but she also feels the sport has room to expand. A big reason for the development of the sport in Kelowna could be credited to the fact that the Kelowna Ringette Association prides itself in providing an inclusive environment for everyone.

“We embrace people of all ages, ethnicities, gender identities, and we really try to make that the forefront of what ringette is about, so we’re creating and building relationships,” described Russell.

“I think what people love is not just the competitive aspect, but the community and the family-feel we provide.”

For many of the athletes, they say it’s both an honour and a privilege to play in this prestigious event.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been playing ringette for 10 years, and I’ve been playing in this tournament since I was four years old,” said Kelowna Rebels player, Brooklyn Allan.

“Just being able to be playing in front of your friends and family here at home is amazing.”

“It’s definitely a little nerve-wracking that we’re back at home for this tournament, because I feel like a lot of people usually look to the home team, but I’m also really excited,” said Mya Fahler, also of the Kelowna Rebels.

For parents like Katie Forre, the drive to Kelowna was anything but a quick trip. Travelling over 800 kilometres from Beaumont, Alberta, Forre says to see her daughter play the sport she loves was well worth the distance.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said parent and team manager of the U16 Beaumont Rush, Katie Forre.

“We spent 10 hours on the bus, we fundraised quite a bit to be here, the girls have been gearing up, so this is a good wind-up for us to play a few teams we’ve never met before, and they get to just go play their game.”

Story continues below advertisement

From 6:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. this weekend, every rink between West Kelowna and Winfield, with the exception of Prospera Place and Memorial Arena will be hosting games.

For a list of the full schedule, click here.