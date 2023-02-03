Tofield E.R. to remain closed overnight until March because of staffing shortage

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at the Tofield Health Centre will be continue to be closed overnight for the next month, meaning rural Albertans with urgent medical needs will need to go elsewhere.

Alberta Health Services said the 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. E.R. closures began Dec. 1, 2022 and announced Friday they will continue until at least March 2 due to staffing challenges.

AHS was not able to elaborate on the specifics of the staffing issues at the health-care facility 50 kilometres east of Edmonton, however its website said there were “temporary staff shortage due to illness / leave / vacation / vacancies.”

The E.R. will continue to be closed overnight seven days a week, and will reopen each day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AHS said EMS will divert patients to facilities in Camrose or Viking for emergency care, as needed.

Patients who show up at the small-town hospital overnight will be referred to emergency departments in surrounding communities or told to visit a local medical clinic for follow-up with a family physician.

The next closest facilities with emergency departments are in south Edmonton (Grey Nuns Community Hospital), Camrose, Sherwood Park, Vegreville and Viking.

AHS said it is grateful for the support of surrounding health-care centres and medical staff and “would like to thank the community for its patience and understanding during this time.”

Hospitals and health-care facilities in small towns across Alberta having to change hours or close because of staffing issues has been an ongoing issue.

On Friday, AHS also announced the E.R. At the Milk River Health Centre in southern Alberta would be closed until Monday because there’s no doctors available to work.

Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7, for non-emergency, health-related questions, and call 911 if they have a medical emergency.