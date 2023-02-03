Judge rules Kitchener, Ont. man not criminally responsible in wife’s death and house explosion

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener, Ont., man who was on trial for the murder of his wife was found not criminally responsible.

Ontario Superior Court judge Paul Sweeny issued the ruling on Thursday.

Udo Haan, now 62, was initially charged with first-degree murder and arson in the death of Edra Haan whose body was found in the backyard of the couple’s home on Sprucedale Crescent that had exploded on Aug. 22, 2018. Udo Haan was also injured in the explosion. Some homes next to the Haans were also damaged as a result.

Investigators with Waterloo Regional Police Service say Edra Haan, 58, was strangled and died prior to the explosion. They concluded her death was a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

During the trial, Haan’s lawyer, Steve Gehl, claimed that his client was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the incident. That theory was later confirmed by two psychiatrists who testified at the trial.

The ruling means Haan’s case is now under the jurisdiction of the Ontario Review Board where it will determined whether he poses a safety risk to the community.

He is currently being held in a detention facility pending a hearing and disposition from the Board.