Residents asked to avoid intersection for active investigation in Woodstock, Ont.

Police in Woodstock, Ont., are asking motorists and members of the public to avoid an intersection in the city’s southwest as part of an active investigation.

Few details have been provided, but police said early Friday afternoon that they remained at the scene of an investigation at Mill Street and Sixth Avenue.

“Please obey all road closures and stay away from the area if possible,” police said on social media shortly before 1:30 p.m.

An inquiry to Woodstock police mid-afternoon was not returned by publishing time.

