Crime

Man charged with murder after single-vehicle collision in The Blue Mountains: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 4:16 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder after a single-vehicle collision in The Blue Mountains, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said that on Jan. 26 at around 5:55 a.m., a grey Mitsubishi Outlander SUV was travelling northbound on Arrowhead Road, just south of Highway 26, when it left the roadway.

Police said the vehicle continued down an embankment and when it came to a stop, it caught on fire.

According to police, a deceased person was found inside the vehicle.

Trending Now

Officers have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Ashley Schwalm from Collingwood.

Police said on Thursday, 38-year-old James Schwalm from Collingwood was arrested.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

