Man charged with murder after single-vehicle collision in The Blue Mountains: OPP

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder after a single-vehicle collision in The Blue Mountains, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police said that on Jan. 26 at around 5:55 a.m., a grey Mitsubishi Outlander SUV was travelling northbound on Arrowhead Road, just south of Highway 26, when it left the roadway.
Police said the vehicle continued down an embankment and when it came to a stop, it caught on fire.
Read more: OPP clear scene of suspicious package investigation in Collingwood, Ont.
Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
According to police, a deceased person was found inside the vehicle.
Officers have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Ashley Schwalm from Collingwood.
Police said on Thursday, 38-year-old James Schwalm from Collingwood was arrested.
He has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
Police said he was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments