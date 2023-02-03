Gun brandished during repeat vehicle thefts; Edmonton police ask for help identifying suspects

As Edmonton police continue to investigate a number of vehicle thefts that occurred in December, the police department issued a news release on Friday asking the public for help as they try to identify a suspect in connection with the crimes.

According to police, at 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2022, a small black sport sedan pulled up in front of a victim’s house near 16 Avenue and 32 Street. A man wearing a bright orange parka got out of the car, stole a dark grey 2019 Toyota Camry and both cars were driven away.

About two hours later, police said a 2019 Chevy Silverado was stolen from the area of 49 Street and 13 Avenue. Police heard that a small black sedan, similar to the one reported in the first incident, was there when the truck was stolen.

OnStar, a subsidiary of GM that provides in-vehicle security services, directed police to the truck about an hour later. It was located near 11 Avenue and 29 Street. The man in the orange parka was seen on security camera footage getting out of the truck and getting into the Camry to get away from the scene.

Later that afternoon, at about 2 p.m., the owner of the Camry found his car parked — and locked — near 29 Street and 16 Avenue and called police immediately.

While the owner was waiting for police, the man in the orange parka and a second man showed up in the small black sedan and reportedly tried to take the Camry. When the owner intervened, police allege the man in the sedan took out a gun and threatened to shoot him. The suspects fled the scene in the sedan and the Camry.

The Camry was recovered in the area of 32 Street and 18 Avenue on Jan. 7.

Police have released this picture of a vehicle of interest in a pair of vehicle thefts in southeast Edmonton. The car is described as a small black sport sedan. Edmonton Police Service

Police said they have not been able to identify the suspects and hope Edmontonians can help. The suspect driving the sedan — the one who brandished the gun — is described as thin with long blond hair. Police said he was wearing a hoodie and jacket at the time of the offences.

“Vehicle theft is unfortunately common citywide, but the suspect’s use of a firearm when approached is very concerning,” said Const. Stacy Powell with EPS’ Southeast Branch Patrol.

“Anyone who recognizes this man is advised to not approach or engage him and immediately call police.”

Edmonton police have released a sketch of a suspect in multiple vehicle thefts on Dec. 18, 2022. He is described as thin with long blond hair wearing a hoodie and a jacket. Edmonton Police Service

The witnesses were unable to get a description of the man in the orange parka “due to the speed and the stress of the incidents,” police said.

Investigators are also asking for those with dashcam or security footage that was captured on Dec. 18 in the areas where the vehicles were stolen or located to contact police.