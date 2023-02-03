Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario looks to increase fines for LTC homes that fail to have AC in all rooms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 1:55 pm
Ontario is proposing to increase fines to long-term care homes that do not have air conditioning in every room. A worker is shown through a window at a long-term care home in Almonte, Ont. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario is proposing to increase fines to long-term care homes that do not have air conditioning in every room. A worker is shown through a window at a long-term care home in Almonte, Ont. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ontario is proposing to increase fines for long-term care homes that do not have air conditioning in every resident’s room.

A posting to the province’s regulatory registry proposes to increase the fine to a maximum of $25,000 for nursing homes that do not meet legislative requirements.

Read more: No interest in ‘watering down’ LTC standards: Ontario minister

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

Legislation passed in 2021 required homes to install air conditioning in all resident rooms by June 2022.

Trending Now

A spokesman for Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says the province wants to ensure every resident lives comfortably.

Jake Roseman says the province is proposing to increase fines ahead of the summer to let homes know the government is serious about the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

He says 591 of 627 long-term care homes are in compliance with the law.

Long Term Care HomesLTCAir ConditioningLTC HomesOntario LTCOntario LTC Homesair conditioning ltc homesLTC homes AContario fines LTC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers