Scotiabank customers report trouble accessing mobile, online banking services

Some customers of Scotiabank are reporting problems accessing their banking services.
Multiple users on Twitter said Friday they were having difficulties accessing their mobile and online banking.
Some customers who tried to log into their Scotiabank apps on Friday received a notification that “online and mobile banking are currently unavailable,” and that the bank was working to restore services.
Website Downdetector.com also reported a spike in outage reports, with more than 1,800 complaints filed with the online tracker by 12:30 p.m. Eastern. That number had fallen almost an hour later to around 1,025 reports.
Global News has reached out to Scotiabank about the possible outage.
More to come.
