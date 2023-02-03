Scotiabank customers report trouble accessing mobile, online banking services

Send this page to someone via email

Some customers of Scotiabank are reporting problems accessing their banking services.

Multiple users on Twitter said Friday they were having difficulties accessing their mobile and online banking.

Oi! @scotiabank online and mobile banking down on payday? Can't pay bills — Ali Mirza (@AliDaBabaman) February 3, 2023

Is scotiabank Mobile App down? Can't log-in to my account. — Ishu (@Ishu44454816) February 3, 2023

Hi there, we’ve noticed your tweet. For assistance, kindly send us a DM to chat further. ^SA — Scotiabank Helps (@ScotiabankHelps) February 3, 2023

Some customers who tried to log into their Scotiabank apps on Friday received a notification that “online and mobile banking are currently unavailable,” and that the bank was working to restore services.

Website Downdetector.com also reported a spike in outage reports, with more than 1,800 complaints filed with the online tracker by 12:30 p.m. Eastern. That number had fallen almost an hour later to around 1,025 reports.

Global News has reached out to Scotiabank about the possible outage.

