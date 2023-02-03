Menu

Canada

Prominent Quebecers plead for federal anti-Islamophobia rep to be given a chance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Why is Canada’s new anti-Islamophobia advisor facing calls to quit or be fired?'
Why is Canada’s new anti-Islamophobia advisor facing calls to quit or be fired?
Amira Elghawaby, Canada's first special representative on combatting Islamophobia, is facing calls — including from Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet — to either resign or be fired. She was appointed to the job only one week ago. Global's Felicia Parrillo explains what's fuelling the backlash against Elghawaby.

A letter of support signed by 30 prominent Quebecers, including academics, activists, and community leaders, is asking that Amira Elghawaby be given the chance to fulfil her mandate as Canada’s first special representative on combating Islamophobia.

Provincial politicians in Quebec and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet have called for Elghawaby’s resignation for a 2019 article she co-wrote criticizing Quebec’s Bill 21 and saying a majority of Quebecers appear to be “swayed” by anti-Muslim sentiment.

Read more: Amira Elghawaby deserves ‘a chance’ to do her job post-apology: minister

Read next: Hospice patient thought dead ‘gasped for air’ in body bag at Iowa funeral home

The letter acknowledges the concerns raised by Quebec’s political class since her appointment last week but underscores her apology and her expressed desire to engage in further dialogue.

On Wednesday, Elghawaby apologized, saying she was “extremely sorry” for the way her words had carried and how they hurt the people of Quebec.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Elghawaby’s apology comes too late for Legault government'
Elghawaby’s apology comes too late for Legault government

Among the people who signed the letter are constitutional lawyer Julius Grey, philosopher Charles Taylor and Boufeldja Benabdallah, co-founder of the Quebec City mosque where six men were shot in 2017 in an anti-Muslim attack.

Read more: Quebecers are ‘not racists,’ Trudeau says amid Amira Elghawaby backlash

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stood behind the decision to name Elghawaby to the role, saying she is the right person to help Canadians grapple with tough questions about religion.

Quebec politicsIslamophobiaBill 21Quebec SecularismQuebec Bill 21canada islamophobiaAmira ElghawabyIslamophobia representativeAmira Elghawaby comments
© 2023 The Canadian Press

