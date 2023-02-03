4 suspects charged after series of robberies in York, Durham, Peel, Halton regions: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four suspects have been arrested after a series of armed robberies were reported in the York, Durham, Peel and Halton regions, police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 20 just after 10 a.m., officers were called to a currency exchange store in the Yonge Street and North Lake Road area of Richmond Hill after receiving a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Police said two male suspects allegedly armed with a firearm attempted to enter the store as the victim was opening it.

Officers said the victim was able to flee, and two male suspects fled in a dark-coloured Mazda.

Police said the force’s Air2 helicopter was able to locate the suspect vehicle on Highway 407, and monitored it while it travelled to Durham Region.

According to police, officers located the vehicle and four male suspects as they allegedly committed an armed robbery at a bank in the Victoria Street West and Gordon Street area of Whitby.

“The suspects attempted to flee the area, however, they were unsuccessful and were all arrested outside of the bank,” police said.

Officers said the vehicle’s licence plate was also determined to be stolen.

Police said the four suspects have also been linked to an alleged pharmacy robbery in the Peel Region, a jewelry store robbery in Oakville and a robbery at an electrical supply store in Vaughan.

Officers said a 21-year-old with no fixed address, a 20-year-old from Stoney Creek, a 16-year-old from Brampton and a 15-year-old from Toronto have been charged with a combined 46 criminal charges.

The charges include robbery with a firearm, robbery, disguise with intent and failing to comply with a court order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Video from this incident is available for viewing at the following link: https://youtu.be/Kh-5Kc2p-r0