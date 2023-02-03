Menu

Crime

Uber driver and passenger assaulted during ride: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 3, 2023 11:46 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Cambridge woman is facing charges after an apparent assault during a ride in an Uber vehicle.

Guelph Police Service were notified early Friday about the incident.

Investigators say the driver picked up two female passengers around 2:30 a.m. from a business on Silvercreek Parkway South in Guelph.

They say during the ride, one of the women got upset with the other and started punching her in the face.

Investigators say the driver stopped the vehicle and tried to intervene, only to be struck several times in the face causing him to bleed.

They say the suspect then left the vehicle and walked away but was later found and arrested by police.

Investigators say neither victim required medical attention.

They allege the woman provided a false name and phone number, and was in violation of a court order.

She was held for a bail hearing.

 

