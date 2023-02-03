Menu

Crime

Prisoner escapes Saskatchewan Penitentiary Riverbend Institution

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 11:03 am
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the lookout for a prisoner who left a penitentiary Thursday night. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A prisoner escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary Riverbend Institution Thursday night, and RCMP are warning the public.

Officers say Brian Aubichon walked away from the minimum-security unit and is now considered unlawfully at large.

Police describe the man as 24 years old with brown eyes and brown hair, five feet eight inches tall and 146 pounds.

RCMP say Aubichon frequents the Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Meadow Lake areas.

Officers warn not to approach Aubichon, and say anyone with information can call 310-RCMP.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsPrince AlbertSaskatchewan RCMPEscapePrisonerPenitentiary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

