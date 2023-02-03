Prisoner escapes Saskatchewan Penitentiary Riverbend Institution

See more sharing options

A prisoner escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary Riverbend Institution Thursday night, and RCMP are warning the public.

Officers say Brian Aubichon walked away from the minimum-security unit and is now considered unlawfully at large.

Police describe the man as 24 years old with brown eyes and brown hair, five feet eight inches tall and 146 pounds.

RCMP say Aubichon frequents the Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Meadow Lake areas.

Officers warn not to approach Aubichon, and say anyone with information can call 310-RCMP.