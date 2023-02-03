Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

London, Ont. fire investigation underway Friday morning at Adelaide Street North

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 8:08 am
FILE - A London Fire Department truck on Nov. 14, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - A London Fire Department truck on Nov. 14, 2020. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire investigation in London, Ont., Friday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., police said that fire crews were called to the area of Adelaide Street North between Pall Mall Street and Piccadilly Street.

Read more: Medway zone school buses cancelled Friday amid cold weather and snow squall warning

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

No update has been provided on the status of the blaze.

Trending Now

Police are asking all drivers to remain out of the area at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

London OntarioLdnontLondon Police ServiceLondon Fire Departmentfire investigationAdelaide Street NorthPall Mall StreetPiccadilly Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers