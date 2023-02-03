London, Ont. fire investigation underway Friday morning at Adelaide Street North

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire investigation in London, Ont., Friday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., police said that fire crews were called to the area of Adelaide Street North between Pall Mall Street and Piccadilly Street.

No update has been provided on the status of the blaze.

Police are asking all drivers to remain out of the area at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.