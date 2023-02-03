Winnipeg couple accused of handing out THC Halloween candy had ‘normal’ candy at home: court docs

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg couple accused of handing out THC-laced candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween were found to have “normal non-THC infused candy at the ready” when police searched their home the following day, according to search warrant documents.

Sheldon Chochinov, 63, and Tammy Sigurdur, 54, were both charged after police say at least 13 children were given candy designed to resemble ‘Nerds’ candy that actually contained a high dose of THC while trick-or-treating in Winnipeg’s upscale Tuxedo neighbourhood.

Police have said trick-or-treaters who received the packages of edibles ranged in age from six to 16.

Each bag of candies contained 600 milligrams of THC — the psychoactive compound in cannabis — police have said.

A search warrant application obtained by Global News dated Nov. 1 shows investigators initially hoped to find similar THC-infused candy and packaging in the couple’s Coleraine Crescent home.

“As both Chochinov and Sigurdur are aware WPS is investigating this occurrence, I believe they may attempt to destroy evidence linking them to this occurrence,” wrote Const. Paul Babiak from the WPS major crimes unit, in the application.

“I believe seizing and forensically analyzing these items will assist in positively identifying Sheldon Chochinov and Tammy Sigurdur as the individuals responsible for this occurrence.”

Investigators identified the couple as suspects after police got a call from a criminal defence lawyer, Richard Wolson on the afternoon of Nov. 1, Babiak writes in the application.

According to the application, Wolson told police he spoke to Chochinov, described as his friend in the application, after Chochinov had seen a police media release warning about the pot-laced candy earlier in the day Nov. 1.

“Chochinov disclosed to Wolson that the two ran out of candy on Halloween night, and distributed the THC candy from their personal ‘stash,'” Babiak says in the application.

“Chochinov disclosed to Wolson that this was a mistake made when under the influence, and both he and his wife regretted what they had done.”

But further documents filed by police shows investigators found regular candy at the couple’s home — and near their front door — during the Nov. 1 search.

A form included with the application for the search warrant dated Nov. 9 detailing items seized that hadn’t been authorized under the original warrant says police found seven boxes of Nerds candy packages “in the front office area, adjacent to the front door of the residence.

“These items were seized as it is believed that they will afford evidence in respect to the offence of Criminal Negligence as there was an ample supply of normal non-THC infused candy at the ready,” writes Det. Jesse Williamson in the grounds for seizure document.

“Therefore the THC infused Nerds candy was not distributed as a result of a rushed last minute mistake but instead criminal negligence and lack of proper care being taken.”

Police also seized Chochinov’s cellular phone, according to the document.

In the document, Williamson says investigators believe Chochinov reached out to Sigurdur by phone to tell her not to contact police.

“Investigators believe both may have conspired via call or text message to destroy evidence in relation to the offence,” Williamson writes.

Chochinov and Sigurdur each face 13 counts of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, administering a noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, adult distribution of cannabis to a young person, and adult distribution of known illicit cannabis.

None of the charges have been proven in court and both Chochinov and Sigurdur are presumed innocent.

–with files from Skylar Peters