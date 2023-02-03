CHMA Waterloo Wellington campaign shows the many shapes of eating disorders

Send this page to someone via email

Eating disorders don’t discriminate – a person can develop a disorder whether they are thin, obese, or anywhere in between.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington is taking part in Eating Disorders Awareness Week Feb. 1- 8, a national campaign aimed at educating the public about eating disorders.

There is no “look” when it comes to eating disorders, according to the director of services at CMHA WW Meredith Gardiner. She says there is no single cause and it can be multi-faceted.

“It can be impacted by people’s genetic make-up and who they are, as well as life’s circumstances,” said Gardiner. “It is as equally as complicated to treat.”

Eating disorders can affect anyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, age and socioeconomic status.

“Eating disorders thrive in secrecy and are obscured by dangerous stereotypes,” said Carla Giddings, a mental health clinician with the CMHA WW Eating Disorders Program.

“Eating Disorders Awareness Week is a way of breaking the silence that can lead to connecting people with the care they need and deserve.”

CMHA WW notes that referrals for eating disorders programs have tripled since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They say many of the referrals were for young children.

Gardiner says eating disorders have not been given the same attention as addiction or mental health, and can often fly under the radar.

“There is a high mortality rate related to eating disorders more so than any other mental health issues,” Gardiner said. “Eating is such an ingrained part of our society and we appreciate that there are people who have real difficult relationships with food as well as their own sense of who they are.”

There is a free virtual panel discussion hosted by the Waterloo Wellington Eating Disorders Coalition: Faces of Recovery. It runs Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will feature individuals who are in the midst of recovery.

People can register for the event by going to Eventbrite.

“There are supports and help in the community through programs to be able to support individuals, and we want to bring awareness so people don’t have to struggle in silence,” Gardiner said