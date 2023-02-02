Menu

Canada

Crews respond to ‘large’ power outage reported in Scarborough

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 3:14 pm
A hydro tower is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. View image in full screen
A hydro tower is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Toronto Hydro says crews are en route to try to restore power to customers in Scarborough, Ont., after a large outage was reported.

In a tweet at around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto Hydro said it was responding to an outage affecting customers in the areas of Sheppard Avenue South to St. Clair Avenue and Birchmont Road east to Bellamy Road.

“Crews are currently en route,” the tweet read. “We appreciate your patience.”

Toronto police said it had received reports of the power outage in the Scarborough area.

“Drivers are reminded to treat intersections as a 4-way stop,” police said in a tweet.

