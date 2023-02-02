Menu

Crime

Brockville, Ont. man charged after stabbing snowbanks with sword

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 3:11 pm
A 24-year-old Brockville, Ont., man is facing several charges after police received a call saying he was stabbing snowbanks with a sword and acting suspiciously.

Police found the man near Pearl Street West at around 10 on Feb. 1.

Police were able to arrest the man without injury.

Once arrested, police located two 12 gauge shotgun shells, a knife and a quantity of fentanyl.

He was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition, possession of fentanyl and failure to comply with probation.

