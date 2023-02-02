Victims urged to come forward after Montreal-area man charged with drugging, assaulting victims

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say there are probably other victims after a 28-year-old man was accused of sexual crimes against five women.

Samuel Moderie was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in Montreal court Thursday morning to face several charges, including sexual assault, filming victims without their knowledge and possession and administration of a drug.

Police allege the accused targeted women on online dating sites and would then arrange to meet them in person at their homes.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Montreal police spokesperson Line Lemay alleged it was during those meetings that he would administer drugs to his victims without their knowledge or consent.

That’s when police said he would take advantage of the women’s altered state to sexually assault them.

“He used this strategy on at least five women,” Lemay said, adding that three of them had been identified and had come forward to file a complaint.

The incidents took place between July 2022 and January 2023 in Montreal, McMasterville and Saint-Jérôme.

In a press release issued Thursday, police alleged that after sexually assaulting his victims, the accused also robbed them.

Lemay confirmed that Moderi has a criminal record and the investigation leads them to believe there are more victims.

“They might not be aware that they were a victim,” Lemay said, adding it was the main impetus for holding the press conference.

“So that other victims who are asking themselves questions, step forward.”

Lemay took a moment to thank those who had already come forward.

“I wish to emphasize the courage of the victims that contacted us to date,” she said.

“Thanks to their testimony we were able to open an investigation and limit the number of victims.”

Those who think they may have been a victim can contact the Montreal police sexual crimes unit directly at 514-280-8502.

“You will be welcomed and listened to,” Lemay stressed.

Samuel Moderie is shown in this undated Montreal police handout photo.

Moderie is described as having brown hair and tattoos on his chest and right arm. He is 1,78 metres tall, weighs 80 kilograms and speaks French.

Lemay said it was a joint investigation between several police departments that allowed for Moderie’s arrest.

He will remain detained until his next court appearance at an unspecified date.

None of the allegations against Moderie have been proven in court.