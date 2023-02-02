City of Campbell River bans all drug use on public property

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Campbell River has passed a bylaw banning the use of drugs on public property.

Council approved the bylaw just days before B.C.’s three-year decriminalization trial came into effect.

The bylaw states that the purpose is for the “protection and enhancement” of the community’s wellbeing.

Anyone caught consuming a controlled substance in public places like parks or city property could face a $200 fine.

”I support this because it was asked of us by law enforcement,” council member Ben Lanyon said.

“I think if it turns out that evidence contradicts this, we can remove it. As it stands, this seems like the most prudent move to protect all of our community. Campbell River’s being used as a test subject for a new program and we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

British Columbia’s pilot project to decriminalize possession of small quantities of some drugs started a three-year experiment Tuesday, built on a three-year federal exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

That exemption will allow drug users to carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids like heroin or fentanyl, crack and powdered cocaine, or methamphetamines and MDMA. Under the program, police will not confiscate small quantities of drugs from people, and will instead hand out information on recovery options.

One councillor said she would have liked to see more consultation with those working on the front lines.

“We didn’t seek out consultation on this at all and we are in a health-care crisis,” said Tanille Johnston, a Campbell River councillor.

“This is a toxic drug supply crisis, so leaning solely on information provided by RCMP — although is valuable information absolutely, they’re our front-line service providers — is not good consultation when making this kind of decision.”