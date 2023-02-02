Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

City of Campbell River bans all drug use on public property

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 2:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Officials hope B.C.’s drug decriminalization plan will reduce stigma around drug use'
Officials hope B.C.’s drug decriminalization plan will reduce stigma around drug use
B.C. will be the first jurisdiction in Canada to remove criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of some hard drugs. Tuesday marks the first day of the province's drug decriminalization plan and officials are hoping it reduces the shame and stigma surrounding drug use. Richard Zussman has the details.

The City of Campbell River has passed a bylaw banning the use of drugs on public property.

Council approved the bylaw just days before B.C.’s three-year decriminalization trial came into effect.

The bylaw states that the purpose is for the “protection and enhancement” of the community’s wellbeing.

Anyone caught consuming a controlled substance in public places like parks or city property could face a $200 fine.

”I support this because it was asked of us by law enforcement,” council member Ben Lanyon said.

“I think if it turns out that evidence contradicts this, we can remove it. As it stands, this seems like the most prudent move to protect all of our community. Campbell River’s being used as a test subject for a new program and we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. Indigenous population hard hit by toxic drug crisis'
B.C. Indigenous population hard hit by toxic drug crisis

Read more: First step or misstep? Mixed reaction to B.C. drug decriminalization

Read next: No EI benefits for man fired over COVID-19 vaccine, test refusal: Federal Court

British Columbia’s pilot project to decriminalize possession of small quantities of some drugs started a three-year experiment Tuesday, built on a three-year federal exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Trending Now

That exemption will allow drug users to carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids like heroin or fentanyl, crack and powdered cocaine, or methamphetamines and MDMA. Under the program, police will not confiscate small quantities of drugs from people, and will instead hand out information on recovery options.

One councillor said she would have liked to see more consultation with those working on the front lines.

“We didn’t seek out consultation on this at all and we are in a health-care crisis,” said Tanille Johnston, a Campbell River councillor.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a toxic drug supply crisis, so leaning solely on information provided by RCMP — although is valuable information absolutely, they’re our front-line service providers — is not good consultation when making this kind of decision.”

Campbell Rivertoxic drug crisisBC Drug Crisisbc toxic drug crisisCampbell River bylawCampbell River councilCampbell River drug bylawCampbell River drug bylaw passedDrug bylaw
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers