Alberta announces $15M investment in low-income transit programs across province

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government will invest $15 million in low-income transit programs across the province, including those in Calgary and Edmonton.

Community and Social Services Minister Jeremy Nixon told reporters Thursday that Calgary and Edmonton each received $4.5 million to provide low-income transit pass programs in their communities.

Another $6 million will be allocated to 10 municipalities that already offer transit programs for low-income households. The money will help pay for some operating costs and help expand these much-needed programs to more communities like Airdrie, Banff, Canmore, Cochrane, Cold Lake, Fort Saskatchewan, Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat, St. Albert and Strathcona County.

Nixon said each community will receive a different funding amount based on actual operating costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that this (affordability) crisis is creating undue pain and worry for many of us,” Nixon said at a news conference on Thursday.

“(The government) will continue to work with our community partners to identify other ways to support affordable and accessible transit.

“We will be exploring options to further expand these programs to all municipalities that are in the process of establishing low-income transit systems.”

1:57 Alberta premier issues mandate letters to minister stressing focus on inflation, ‘affordability crisis’

Affordability Minister Matt Jones said low-income transit programs help families focus on improving their quality of life, such as putting food on the table.

Low-income transit passes can reduce the cost of adult monthly passes to as low as $5.60 depending on income, he said.

“These are real savings that can have a big impact on the lives of Albertans with limited financial means,” Jones told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

“It means that everyone can better access and participate in their communities, and it means significant long-term benefits for the broader community and our province.”

But Jones and Nixon did not provide details on how the program will benefit Banff and Canmore, where public transportation is already free for residents.

Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno said the funding will help enhance connectivity between Bow Valley communities through Roam Transit, which runs through Banff, Canmore and Lake Louise.

According to DiManno, Roam Transit saw record ridership last year with 1.65 million riders, an 8.5 per cent increase over the previous record set in 2019.

1:57 Smith unveils plan to tackle affordability crisis in Alberta

“On behalf of the community, thank you for helping us to achieve our goals of making Banff a more affordable place to live and developing a robust sustainable transportation network for everyone,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Canmore Mayor Sean Krausert said the money would also help with improving service and reducing operating costs in Banff.

“It will help us to provide the services that we provide for free (for residents) as well as provide low-income transit passes for locals. It helps the whole system,” Krausert told reporters.

“It reinforces our transit system so that they can do better and allow other dollars to help bolster the system… It gives us the foundation to provide those services.