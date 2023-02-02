Man charged in Saskatoon investigation into sexual assaults, faith-based affiliations

See more sharing options

A 46-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation of a minor in an investigation into historical sexual assaults with faith-based affiliations.

In August 2022, a victim reported allegations of sexual assault to the Saskatoon Police that occurred between 2008 and 2012.

The victim, a minor at the time, and the accused knew each other through their affiliation with a Saskatoon faith-based institution.

The accused is said to have been in a position of trust or authority.

He turned himself into the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) on Jan. 31, was arrested, and then released on conditions.

He will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 13.

More information will be provided as investigation updates are released by the SPS.