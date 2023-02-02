St. Boniface fire likely caused by improper candle use, Winnipeg firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

Improper use of a candle is likely to blame for an accidental fire at a four-unit residence on Dumoulin Street, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. Thursday, where they found smoke inside the building. Firefighters were told a resident had been able to extinguish a fire in their suite.

One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene and sent to hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters say Winnipeggers should take special care when it comes to using and disposing of candles.

