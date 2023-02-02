Menu

Fire

St. Boniface fire likely caused by improper candle use, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 10:36 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File

Improper use of a candle is likely to blame for an accidental fire at a four-unit residence on Dumoulin Street, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. Thursday, where they found smoke inside the building. Firefighters were told a resident had been able to extinguish a fire in their suite.

Read more: Six people sent to hospital after fire early Thursday at Winnipeg 55+ residence

One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene and sent to hospital in stable condition.

Trending Now

Firefighters say Winnipeggers should take special care when it comes to using and disposing of candles.

FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceSt. BonifaceBuilding FireCandlescandle fire
