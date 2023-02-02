Menu

Crime

Toronto driver charged after fleeing OPP on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 10:33 am
Peterborough County OPP say a driver fled from officers during a traffic stop on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Feb. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a driver fled from officers during a traffic stop on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Feb. 1, 2023. The Canadian Press file

A Toronto, Ont., resident faces multiple charges after fleeing from OPP east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 9:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the vehicle fled from the officers but was later located in a ditch on Henderson Line. The driver was not injured, OPP report.

Dejuan Quest, 33, of Toronto, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, driving a vehicle without a licence, and driving without proper rear lights.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 3.

