Toronto driver charged after fleeing OPP on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

A Toronto, Ont., resident faces multiple charges after fleeing from OPP east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 9:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the vehicle fled from the officers but was later located in a ditch on Henderson Line. The driver was not injured, OPP report.

Dejuan Quest, 33, of Toronto, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, driving a vehicle without a licence, and driving without proper rear lights.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 3.