Vernon, B.C.’s Kindness Meter program suffers ‘steady decline’ of donations

The City of Vernon, B.C., wants to remind the public “a little kindness goes a long way,” in light of a steady decline in donations to the Kindness Metre program.

The program began in 2016 when Vernon installed five orange meters in the downtown core as an opportunity for people to donate their spare change.

The donations are collected and given to local organizations serving the disadvantaged and homeless population in the community.

“Since 2016, residents of Vernon have generously donated thousands of dollars, benefitting a number of local organizations in serving those in need,” read the City of Vernon press release.

Kindness Meter donations have been distributed to the following organizations since 2016:

2016 – Salvation Army Food Bank $1,863.82.

2017 – Upper Room Mission $1,798.68.

2018 – North Okanagan Youth and Family Services $672.47.

2019 – Vernon Community Dental Access Centre $711.10.

2020 – Archway Society for Domestic Peace $389.16.

2021 – People Place Society $318.91.

2022 – Salvation Army Food Bank $266.

All the money that is collected stays in Vernon, however, the city says donations have decreased in recent years. The mayor hopes this reminder will spark an upswing in giving.

“Many people in our community are looking for a way to give back, but they don’t always know how to do that. The Kindness Meter program is another way for that giving,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“This program helps our non-profit community with much-needed and timely funds to help with services for those less fortunate.”