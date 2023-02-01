Menu

Crime

Niagara police release video of possible suspects in St. Catharines homicide investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 5:22 pm
Niagara police have released images of potential suspects in connection with a murder investigation in St. Catharines. View image in full screen
Niagara police have released images of potential suspects in connection with a murder investigation in St. Catharines. Niagara regional police

Niagara police have released security camera footage of persons of interest in connection with a 2022 St. Catharines, Ont., homicide probe.

Detectives allege the two men in the video footage are likely connected with the fatal attack and assault of a 31-year-old near Riordon and Division streets on Aug. 26.

The victim, Raymond Riley of St. Catharines, succumbed to serious injuries in hospital two weeks after the incident.

Niagara’s homicide unit became involved after a family member of Riley reached out to police revealing his injuries were suspicious.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Niagara police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto'
Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto
