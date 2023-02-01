COVID-19: Peterborough reports 1 new death, 8 new hospitalizations, 2 new outbreaks at PRHC

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at the moderate level for the fourth week in a row with one new death and eight new hospitalizations reported over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 is still at “moderate” risk since the Jan. 18 update.

Case rate, rapid antigen test count and wasterwater surveillance factors all remains at moderate. Hospitalizations went from moderate to high. Deaths went from very low to low while the PCR test percent positivity remains unchanged at high level.

Other viral respiratory indicators include respiratory emergency department visits which remains at low; respiratory hospital admissions remain at moderate; influenza test per cent remains at very low while respiratory outbreaks remains at high risk.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 135 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — one more and the first since the Jan. 18 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 24 since the Jan. 25 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 349 — up from 325 reported on Jan. 25 and 315 reported on Jan. 18. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 555 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — eight more since the Jan. 25 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday reported 14 COVID-19 inpatients (most recent data as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the Jan. 18 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,733 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 10,249 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. The health unit declared the following new outbreaks over the past week:

Centennial Place (Heritage House) long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 30

(Heritage House) long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 30 Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s rehab unit B2: Declared Jan. 29

B2: Declared Jan. 29 Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s Geriatric Assessment Behavioural Unit B2: Declared Jan. 27

The health unit has reported 222 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 408,356 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — 455 more doses since the Jan. 25 update.

Twenty-eight per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; four per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.