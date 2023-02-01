2 more men arrested in connection with 3D gun operation investigation: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a 3D gun operation investigation that the public first heard about near the end of 2022, according to Winnipeg police.

On Dec. 9, police issued a release about the illicit manufacturing and trafficking of 3D-printed guns.

Police said they uncovered a criminal network that had been hiring legitimate 3D-printing services to manufacture the lower assemblies, called receiver blanks, of handguns.

These, police said, were then assembled into working “ghost” guns and trafficked in the city.

As a result of this investigation, police made three arrests — a 30-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 45-year-old, all men.

Police continued the investigation and identified two more people who they believed to be directing the production and trafficking of numerous 3D guns between June and December 2022.

On Dec. 21, 2022, police went to the Winnipeg Remand Centre and executed an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man.

And on Jan. 30, they went to the Headingley Correctional Centre and executed an arrest warrant on a 24-year-old man.

Police say both suspects were already detained on other charges and have now been charged globally with two counts of weapons trafficking. They remain in custody.

Anyone with information regarding illicit manufacturing, trafficking or possession of 3D-printed guns can call 204-986-3258 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

–With files from Global’s Sam Thompson