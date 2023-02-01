Moose Jaw introduces new housing incentive policy

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moose Jaw is looking to give residents new opportunities when it comes to owning a home.

On Jan. 31, 2023, the city unveiled a new housing incentive policy it hopes will encourage developers to build more homes in the community.

The policy is part of the 2023 municipal budget.

“Moose Jaw has experienced a surge of economic growth over the last few years and that is starting to put pressure on our housing market,” said Jaw mayor Clive Tolley in a release. “We need new housing to keep up with the rising demand and we believe this new policy will help spur new construction.”

According to the city, the policy features a property tax exemption under which housing projects could be eligible to have taxes gradually phase in over five years, or receive a five-year 100 per cent exemption.

It also offers a capital grant in which projects could receive a base grant of $3,000 per housing unit.

The city could approve a capital grant of up to $5,000 per unit if the project incorporates multiple municipal housing objectives, to a project maximum of $25,000.

Projects that are eligible include:

Secondary suites: The installation of new secondary suites or the legalization of existing suites in infill areas are eligible for a capital grant to a maximum of $3,000.

Infill and replacement housing: These units must be located within existing and previously developed infill areas.

Approved federal and provincial projects: Any project that creates new housing units or beds and has been approved for financial or other support under a federal or provincial housing-related incentive program could be eligible for an incentive at the discretion of city council.

For more information on the housing incentive policy or to apply, email: planning@moosejaw.ca or call the city’s planning and development department at 306-694-4443.