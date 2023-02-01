Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw introduces new housing incentive policy

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 1:44 pm
In this June 24, 2021 file photo, lumber is piled at a housing construction site in Middleton, Mass. View image in full screen
In this June 24, 2021 file photo, lumber is piled at a housing construction site in Middleton, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The City of Moose Jaw is looking to give residents new opportunities when it comes to owning a home.

On Jan. 31, 2023, the city unveiled a new housing incentive policy it hopes will encourage developers to build more homes in the community.

The policy is part of the 2023 municipal budget.

“Moose Jaw has experienced a surge of economic growth over the last few years and that is starting to put pressure on our housing market,” said  Jaw mayor Clive Tolley in a release. “We need new housing to keep up with the rising demand and we believe this new policy will help spur new construction.”

According to the city, the policy features a property tax exemption under which housing projects could be eligible to have taxes gradually phase in over five years, or receive a five-year 100 per cent exemption.

It also offers a capital grant in which projects could receive a base grant of $3,000 per housing unit.

The city could approve a capital grant of up to $5,000 per unit if the project incorporates multiple municipal housing objectives, to a project maximum of $25,000.

Projects that are eligible include:

  • Secondary suites: The installation of new secondary suites or the legalization of existing suites in infill areas are eligible for a capital grant to a maximum of $3,000.
  • Infill and replacement housing: These units must be located within existing and previously developed infill areas.
  • Approved federal and provincial projects: Any project that creates new housing units or beds and has been approved for financial or other support under a federal or provincial housing-related incentive program could be eligible for an incentive at the discretion of city council.

For more information on the housing incentive policy or to apply, email: planning@moosejaw.ca or call the city’s planning and development department at 306-694-4443.

