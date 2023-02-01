Moose Jaw introduces new housing incentive policy

The City of Moose Jaw is looking to give residents new opportunities when it comes to owning a home.
On Jan. 31, 2023, the city unveiled a new housing incentive policy it hopes will encourage developers to build more homes in the community.
The policy is part of the 2023 municipal budget.
“Moose Jaw has experienced a surge of economic growth over the last few years and that is starting to put pressure on our housing market,” said Jaw mayor Clive Tolley in a release. “We need new housing to keep up with the rising demand and we believe this new policy will help spur new construction.”
According to the city, the policy features a property tax exemption under which housing projects could be eligible to have taxes gradually phase in over five years, or receive a five-year 100 per cent exemption.
It also offers a capital grant in which projects could receive a base grant of $3,000 per housing unit.
The city could approve a capital grant of up to $5,000 per unit if the project incorporates multiple municipal housing objectives, to a project maximum of $25,000.
Projects that are eligible include:
- Secondary suites: The installation of new secondary suites or the legalization of existing suites in infill areas are eligible for a capital grant to a maximum of $3,000.
- Infill and replacement housing: These units must be located within existing and previously developed infill areas.
- Approved federal and provincial projects: Any project that creates new housing units or beds and has been approved for financial or other support under a federal or provincial housing-related incentive program could be eligible for an incentive at the discretion of city council.
For more information on the housing incentive policy or to apply, email: planning@moosejaw.ca or call the city’s planning and development department at 306-694-4443.
