Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford eyeing provincial moves on bail reform while calling for Criminal Code changes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2023 12:48 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has met with the province's attorney general and solicitor general on ways to "support" the bail system. Ford speaks inside the legislature, in Toronto on Wednesday September 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has met with the province's attorney general and solicitor general on ways to "support" the bail system. Ford speaks inside the legislature, in Toronto on Wednesday September 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has met with the province’s attorney general and solicitor general on ways to “support” the bail system.

Ford and the other premiers have been calling on the federal government to initiate bail reform, including creating a reverse onus on bail for people accused of certain firearm offences under the Criminal Code.

Read more: Conservative leader calls for stricter bail policies after Ontario police officer killed

Read next: Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto

A letter sent last month by the premiers followed the late December killing of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Greg Pierzchala, whose alleged killer was on bail for assault and weapons charges.

Trending Now

It was unclear what provincial remedies Ford is considering, but a legislative committee in Ontario is also studying the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee was in its second and final day of hearings Wednesday, with testimony from police groups, lawyers’ associations, civil liberties groups and others.

Read more: Does Canada need tougher bail laws? Officer’s death prompts calls for reform

Read next: ‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end after 21 years on the air

Police groups at committee are calling for stricter rules for violent, repeat offenders, while the Canadian Civil Liberties Association says increased reliance on pre-trial detention would disproportionately affect people who are Black, Indigenous, or experiencing poverty or mental illness.

Doug FordGreg PierzchalaBail Reformbail changesbail lawbail laws ontariobail reform ontarioontario bail reform
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers