Guelph police warning of rise in extortion scams

Extortion-related calls are on the rise.

That’s according to investigators with Guelph Police Service who say they have received more than a dozen calls about them since December 2022.

They say that in most cases, the victim is contacted through social media by someone unknown to them.

Investigators say both parties later would exchange intimate photos of each other.

They say the suspect then threatens to share images with the victim’s family and friends if they don’t pay up.

Investigators say one such victim lost $900 before reporting the incident to police.

They say extortion scams are the most common scams and the technology being used makes it extremely difficult for police to investigate.

Guelph police say you should never share intimate images online, especially if you are not sure whom you are sending them to.