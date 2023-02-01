Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police warning of rise in extortion scams

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 1, 2023 12:21 pm
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop in Florida. Riviera Beach, Fla., agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system, the latest in thousands of attacks worldwide aimed at extorting money from governments and businesses. Spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that the city of 35,000 residents has been working with outside security consultants, who recommended the ransom be paid. View image in full screen
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop in Florida. Riviera Beach, Fla., agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system, the latest in thousands of attacks worldwide aimed at extorting money from governments and businesses. Spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that the city of 35,000 residents has been working with outside security consultants, who recommended the ransom be paid. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Extortion-related calls are on the rise.

That’s according to investigators with Guelph Police Service who say they have received more than a dozen calls about them since December 2022.

They say that in most cases, the victim is contacted through social media by someone unknown to them.

Investigators say both parties later would exchange intimate photos of each other.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph man lost $1,000 in ‘sextortion’ scam, police say

Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home

They say the suspect then threatens to share images with the victim’s family and friends if they don’t pay up.

Investigators say one such victim lost $900 before reporting the incident to police.

Story continues below advertisement

They say extortion scams are the most common scams and the technology being used makes it extremely difficult for police to investigate.

Guelph police say you should never share intimate images online, especially if you are not sure whom you are sending them to.

Social MediaGuelph NewsScamOnlineVictimExtortionGuelph Police ServiceIntimate Photos
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers