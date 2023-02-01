Menu

Crime

Belleville police arrest two for drug trafficking

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 9:39 am
Belleville police have arrested two after a drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Belleville police have arrested two after a drug trafficking investigation. File

Belleville police’s Project Renewal has made another arrest in its bid to rid the city of drug trafficking.

Police say Jan. 30 officers responded to an area near highway 401 and highway 37. Officers say the investigation uncovered 128 grams of cocaine, 23.9 grams of crack cocaine, 330.9 grams of crystal meth as well as a 9mm handgun and American and Canadian cash.

Candance Allen-Elliot, 36, of Pickering, was charged with:

  • possession for trafficking – cocaine
  • possession for trafficking – crystal meth
  • possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • knowingly possessing a firearm without authorization
  • carelessly storing a firearm
  • possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose
  • possessing a loaded firearm
  • possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been removed
  • breach of firearms regulations
  • possessing a prohibited device
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm without a licence
Dwayne Willis, 44, of Oshawa was charged with:

  • possession for trafficking – cocaine
  • possession for trafficking – crystal meth
  • possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • knowingly possessing a firearm without authorization
  • carelessly storing a firearm
  • possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose
  • possessing a loaded firearm
  • possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been removed
  • possessing a firearm contrary to prohibition 0rder
  • breach of firearms regulations
  • possessing a prohibited device
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm without a licence

Both parties were held in custody.

