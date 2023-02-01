Belleville police arrest two for drug trafficking

See more sharing options

Belleville police’s Project Renewal has made another arrest in its bid to rid the city of drug trafficking.

Police say Jan. 30 officers responded to an area near highway 401 and highway 37. Officers say the investigation uncovered 128 grams of cocaine, 23.9 grams of crack cocaine, 330.9 grams of crystal meth as well as a 9mm handgun and American and Canadian cash.

Candance Allen-Elliot, 36, of Pickering, was charged with:

possession for trafficking – cocaine

possession for trafficking – crystal meth

possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

knowingly possessing a firearm without authorization

carelessly storing a firearm

possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose

possessing a loaded firearm

possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been removed

breach of firearms regulations

possessing a prohibited device

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm without a licence

Dwayne Willis, 44, of Oshawa was charged with:

possession for trafficking – cocaine

possession for trafficking – crystal meth

possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

knowingly possessing a firearm without authorization

carelessly storing a firearm

possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose

possessing a loaded firearm

possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been removed

possessing a firearm contrary to prohibition 0rder

breach of firearms regulations

possessing a prohibited device

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm without a licence

Both parties were held in custody.