Police arrest Hamilton men connected with Brantford, Ont. stabbing

Three Hamilton, Ont., men have been charged in connection with a recent stabbing in Brantford’s south end, say police.
Investigators allege the trio was involved in the afternoon incident on Jan. 27 outside an Erie Avenue business, which sent a 25-year-old man to hospital with a single stab wound.
The accused, aged between 18 and 25 years old, were arrested by both Brantford and local police at a Windsor, Ont., hotel.
All are charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
