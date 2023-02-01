Police arrest Hamilton men connected with Brantford, Ont. stabbing

See more sharing options

Three Hamilton, Ont., men have been charged in connection with a recent stabbing in Brantford’s south end, say police.

Investigators allege the trio was involved in the afternoon incident on Jan. 27 outside an Erie Avenue business, which sent a 25-year-old man to hospital with a single stab wound.

The accused, aged between 18 and 25 years old, were arrested by both Brantford and local police at a Windsor, Ont., hotel.

All are charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.