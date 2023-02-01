Menu

Crime

Police arrest Hamilton men connected with Brantford, Ont. stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 8:43 am
Police say suspects connected with a Jan.27, 2023 stabbing in Brantford's south side have been arrested. View image in full screen
Police say suspects connected with a Jan.27, 2023 stabbing in Brantford's south side have been arrested. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Three Hamilton, Ont., men have been charged in connection with a recent stabbing in Brantford’s south end, say police.

Investigators allege the trio was involved in the afternoon incident on Jan. 27 outside an Erie Avenue business, which sent a 25-year-old man to hospital with a single stab wound.

The accused, aged between 18 and 25 years old, were arrested by both Brantford and local police at a Windsor, Ont., hotel.

Trending Now

All are charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

HamiltonHamilton newsWindsorBrantford PoliceBrantford newsHamilton stabbingWindsor policeErie AvenueBrantford stabbingwindsor arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

