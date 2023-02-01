One dead following crash on Highway 97 near Monte Creek, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

BC Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday evening that one person has died following a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 97 around the Monte Creek area, near Kamloops.

DriveBC closed the highway Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. due to the crash and later re-opened it around 7:30 p.m.

The incident involved two vehicles, a semi-truck, and a car, BC Highway Patrol says the truck rolled onto the vehicle.

UPDATE – ⚠️ #BCHwy97 Vehicle incident 3 km east of #MonteCreek is now fully open to traffic but with a speed reduction to 30 Km/hr through incident zone. Watch for traffic control and expect delays.#Kamloops #VernonBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2023

A spokesperson for BC Highway Patrol told Global News that the BC Coroners Service, Collision Analyst Service, and emergency crews were called to the scene.

One person has been confirmed dead and any other injuries have yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.