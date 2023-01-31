Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigate after 2 cars collide in middle of Toronto intersection

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 7:34 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police in Toronto are appealing for information after a two-car collision that injured the drivers of both vehicles.

Toronto police said a crash was reported early Tuesday in the area of Silver Dart and Renforth drives at around 8:15 a.m.

A 2020 Dodge Caravan travelling north along Silver Dart Drive collided with the driver of a 2009 Mazda 3 in the middle of a signalled intersection, police said.

Read more: 2 men charged after fatal collision in Toronto: police

Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home

The driver of the Dodge suffered significant injuries and was taken to hospital. Police said the Mazda’s driver had minor injuries.

Trending Now

An investigation is ongoing, and officials are hoping to gain information from the public, including dash cam and security footage.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto'
2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto
Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSToronto crashDodge CaravanMazda 3Renforth DriveSilver Dart Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers