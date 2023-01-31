Police investigate after 2 cars collide in middle of Toronto intersection

See more sharing options

Police in Toronto are appealing for information after a two-car collision that injured the drivers of both vehicles.

Toronto police said a crash was reported early Tuesday in the area of Silver Dart and Renforth drives at around 8:15 a.m.

A 2020 Dodge Caravan travelling north along Silver Dart Drive collided with the driver of a 2009 Mazda 3 in the middle of a signalled intersection, police said.

The driver of the Dodge suffered significant injuries and was taken to hospital. Police said the Mazda’s driver had minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, and officials are hoping to gain information from the public, including dash cam and security footage.

