Man arrested in connection with dog fight at Guelph, Ont. sports park

Charges are being laid following a heated exchange between a pair of dog owners in Guelph, Ont. last week.
Wellington County OPP responded to a report of an assault at the Guelph Lake Sports Fields on Woodlawn Road East Friday afternoon.
An investigation revealed one person was assaulted by another after their pets were involved in an altercation.
When officers attended the scene, the victim declined medical attention and there were no reports of injuries to any animal.
Read more: OPP seeking dog and owner after altercation at Guelph, Ont. sports park
Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home
Police were looking for a man that was seen walking away with his dog.
They were able to locate and arrest a 40-year-old from Guelph.
He will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.
Comments