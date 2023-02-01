Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with dog fight at Guelph, Ont. sports park

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 1, 2023 5:29 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Charges are being laid following a heated exchange between a pair of dog owners in Guelph, Ont. last week.

Wellington County OPP responded to a report of an assault at the Guelph Lake Sports Fields on Woodlawn Road East Friday afternoon.

An investigation revealed one person was assaulted by another after their pets were involved in an altercation.

When officers attended the scene, the victim declined medical attention and there were no reports of injuries to any animal.

Read more: OPP seeking dog and owner after altercation at Guelph, Ont. sports park

Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home

Police were looking for a man that was seen walking away with his dog.

They were able to locate and arrest a 40-year-old from Guelph.

He will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.

Click to play video: 'Vaughan family reunited with dog after Ontario regulation change'
Vaughan family reunited with dog after Ontario regulation change
AssaultGuelph NewsInjurieswellington county oppAltercationdog ownersDog fightGuelph Lakes Sports Field
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

