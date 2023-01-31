Francophone seniors association calls for change after closure of 2 care homes in Neguac, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

The NB Francophone Seniors’ Association said it would like to see the two recently closed nursing homes in Neguac managed by a non-profit, naming Villa Providence Shediac Inc., which already operates a care home in Neguac, as a possible candidate in a release issued on Tuesday.

Both Villa Neguac and Foyer Saint-Bernard had their licences revoked by the province in late January, with both set to close on Feb. 17.

The Department of Social Development did not give the reasons for the closures, citing confidentiality.

The association released a report last June calling for sweeping reforms of the long-term care system.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, association administrator for the Fredericton and Saint John region Norma Dubé said since they released their report, their organization has had one meeting with the Social Development deputy minister.

“I think we made the point very well that the issue was urgent and action was required then,” she said.

She said her organization feels the report has been brushed off.

“It’s been seven-and-a-half months and there’s been no changes,” she said.

In a statement sent to Global News on Tuesday afternoon, a representative for Social Development said the department “looks forward to working with Association Francophone des ainés du Nouveau-Brunswick and all New Brunswickers to implement transformative measures required to improve the lives of seniors.”

“The Department of Social Development intends on introducing new measures and a path forward for improved senior care over the next few months,” they said, stopping short of giving any specifics.

Dubé said her organization was told they would hear of a new plan at the end of January.

“If they still work want to us. We have been knocking at the door, they need to let us in,” Dubé.

Many seniors at the meeting spoke up on issues in care homes.

Among them was Jacques Verge, secretary for Égalité santé en français, a lobbying group advocating to maintain linguistic duality in health care.

“A nursing home or hospital is no place for someone to end their days,” he told Global News in French, saying he wants to see more resources in helping seniors stay home as long as possible.

Liberal Opposition social development critic Robert Gauvin said urgent action is needed.

“What happened in Neguac could potentially happen anywhere,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

“I think all 49 MLAs should put their heads together, put everything aside, and make sure to find a solution where we can get involved in protecting the seniors (affected by the closures.)”

He said the Liberal caucus is working on a plan it will present to the legislature during its spring session.