Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Doris and Norton avenues.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Officers said roads are closed in the area.

Story continues below advertisement