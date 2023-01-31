Menu

Traffic

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 4:30 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A woman has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Doris and Norton avenues.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Officers said roads are closed in the area.

Toronto PoliceTPSPedestrian StruckSerious InjuriesToronto Pedestrian Struckped struckDoris AvenueNorton Avenue
