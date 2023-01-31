Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A woman has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Doris and Norton avenues.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.
According to police, the driver remained at the scene.
Officers said roads are closed in the area.
