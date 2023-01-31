Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Eastbound express lanes blocked on Highway 401 at Hurontario after serious crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 8:11 am
Traffic eastbound at Highway 401 and Hurontario Street on Jan. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
Traffic eastbound at Highway 401 and Hurontario Street on Jan. 31, 2023. MTO

The Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street are blocked after a four-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash involved a transport truck and three cars.

Two people were taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries, he said.

However, motorists can get by on the highway going east through the collector lanes.

Read more: Driver taken to hospital after transport truck windshield smashed by flying ice along Hwy. 401

Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in new lawsuit

Schmidt warns there are heavy delays approaching Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

Trending Now

The closure of the express lanes is expected to last several hours, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

OPPCrashOntario Provincial PoliceMississaugahighway 401401Hurontario streeteastbound express lanes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers