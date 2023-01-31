Eastbound express lanes blocked on Highway 401 at Hurontario after serious crash

The Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street are blocked after a four-vehicle collision on Tuesday.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash involved a transport truck and three cars.
Two people were taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries, he said.
However, motorists can get by on the highway going east through the collector lanes.
Read more: Driver taken to hospital after transport truck windshield smashed by flying ice along Hwy. 401
Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in new lawsuit
Schmidt warns there are heavy delays approaching Hurontario Street in Mississauga.
The closure of the express lanes is expected to last several hours, he said.
Comments