Calgary homeowners gain access to energy retrofit loan program

Calgary homeowners looking to get help renovating their residences to make them more energy efficient have another place to turn.

The City of Calgary opened applications for the Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) on Tuesday.

“We’ve heard from Calgarians over a period of time that they would love to upgrade the condition of their home to make it more energy efficient, but it’s just cost prohibitive for a lot of people right now,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Tuesday. “With what we’ve seen in terms of inflation, it’s just been a little bit tough for people to do the things that they wish to do.”

Providing financing for up to 100 per cent of project costs to a maximum of $50,000 per property, CEIP covers a variety of eligible home improvements.

According to a release issued Tuesday, program participants get “competitive” interest rates, repayment terms of up to 20 years and the option to repay the amount in full without penalty.

The city is rolling out the program with Alberta Municipalities, formerly known as the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

When presented to city council in December 2021, the program was anticipated to assist more than 700 homeowners in improving their homes’ energy performance.

“Programs like CEIP also support our local economy,” CEIP program manager Carlee Beaver said in a statement. “Local contractors, who include energy efficiency and renewable energy in their services, are encouraged to apply to be listed as eligible to provide services for CEIP projects.”

Calgary becomes the ninth municipality to launch a CEIP with Alberta Municipalities. Other municipalities include Edmonton, Canmore, Lethbridge, Athabasca, Devon, Leduc, St. Albert and Rocky Mountain House.