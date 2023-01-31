Menu

Canada

Alberta and feds agree to next phase in affordable child-care plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2023 4:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal legislation aims to fortify national child care'
Federal legislation aims to fortify national child care
The federal government has introduced Bill C-35, which is aimed at securing long-term funding for national child care. Mackenzie Gray looks at what the legislation does and doesn't do, and the challenges some parents still face – Dec 8, 2022

Alberta parents will soon have access to more subsidized licensed private child-care spaces.

The province signed on to the federal Liberal’s $10-a-day child-care program in November 2021 and now the two governments have agreed to a key component in the next phase of their funding agreement.

Read more: Trudeau, Kenney promise $10-a-day child care across Alberta within next 5 years

Alberta Children’s Services Minister Mickey Amery says 1,600 private spaces will be eligible for funding almost immediately, with up to 2,000 more as soon as licensing requirements are completed.

He says an additional 22,500 spaces may become eligible for funding support over the next three years.

Click to play video: 'Advocates demand Alberta address early childhood educator shortage'
Advocates demand Alberta address early childhood educator shortage

Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz says the extra spaces will free up time for parents who want to further their education or return to work.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: $10-a-day child care deal a bad deal for private operators in Alberta: providers

Alberta is receiving $3.8 billion in federal funding over five years with the goal of reducing daycare fees to $10 a day by 2026.

Click to play video: 'Smith says Alberta will not back out of child-care deal with Ottawa'
Smith says Alberta will not back out of child-care deal with Ottawa

“At a time when the cost of living continues to rise, these new affordable child-care spaces will make all the difference in the world for my family,” said parent Kristen Bailey. “Having our child-care fees cut in half will go a long way in helping to reduce the financial burden when it comes to paying the bills.”

Read more: Conversations continue over whether Alberta will sign on to federal child-care program

“This announcement is great news not just for us but also for our Alberta families,” said Cynthia Nerling, president of the Alberta Association of Child Care Operators.

Story continues below advertisement

“Including private operators in the child-care agreement will meaningfully impact Alberta families seeking affordable child care. We are excitedly looking forward to continuing to offer families choices when deciding where their child or children can go to for affordable high-quality child care.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton, Calgary to miss the mark on affordable child-care deal: study'
Edmonton, Calgary to miss the mark on affordable child-care deal: study

More to come…

Justin TrudeauAlberta GovernmentFederal GovernmentAlberta UCPCanadian GovernmentDanielle Smithaffordable child care$10-a-day childcarelicensed child careChild-care program
© 2023 The Canadian Press

